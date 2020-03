The Philippines reported 73 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 380, the health ministry said on Sunday.

It also announced six more deaths related to coronavirus, bringing total fatalities to 25.

Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire told DZBB radio that the increase in the number of confirmed cases could be “artificial” as the government is only now catching up on a backlog of tests.

