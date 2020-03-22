NEWS
Rand Paul is first US senator to report positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul, R- Kentucky, walks to the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Februay 13, 2020. (AP)
The Associated Press Sunday 22 March 2020
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The Republican is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive.

He said in a tweet on Sunday that he is feeling fine and is in quarantine.

Paul, a doctor, said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. Paul said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

Two House members, Reps. Mario Diaz Balart of Florida of Ben McAdams of Utah, have tested positive.

The Senate was in session on Sunday seeking a bipartisan response to the pandemic.

