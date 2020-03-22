US coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families: Treasury Sec Mnuchin

The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized in Congress will include a one-time $3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to $4 trillion of liquidity to support the nation’s economy, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.

Mnuchin, speaking in an interview on the “Fox News Sunday” television program, said the additional liquidity measures for the US central bank aims to help a broad base of US businesses to get through next 90 to 120 days.

Last Update: 13:54 KSA 16:54 - GMT 13:54