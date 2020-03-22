NEWS
US coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families: Treasury Sec Mnuchin

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies on Capitol Hill December 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Washington Sunday 22 March 2020
The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized in Congress will include a one-time $3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to $4 trillion of liquidity to support the nation’s economy, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.

Mnuchin, speaking in an interview on the “Fox News Sunday” television program, said the additional liquidity measures for the US central bank aims to help a broad base of US businesses to get through next 90 to 120 days.

Last Update: 13:54 KSA 16:54 - GMT 13:54

