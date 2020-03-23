NEWS
Coronavirus: Spain confirms 264 new deaths, toll tops 2,000

A tourist wearing a protective mask walks at Plaza de Espana in Seville on March 11, 2020 after Spain banned all air traffic from Italy, closed schools and blocked fans from football matches due to the coronavirus outbreak. (File photo: AFP)
AFP, Madrid Monday 23 March 2020
The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 2,182 after 462 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

The death rate showed a 27-percent increase on the figures released a day earlier, with the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising to 33,089 in Spain, one of the worst-hit countries in the world after China and Italy.

The Spanish government decided to extend for another 15 days the 15-day state of emergency announced on March 14 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, El Pais and El Mundo newspapers reported on Sunday.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez communicated the decision to regional leaders during a videoconference call, the reports said. The nationwide state of emergency bars people from all but essential outings.

