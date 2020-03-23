Coronavirus cases more than 167,000 in Europe

Declared coronavirus cases topped 167,000 in Europe, including more than 59,000 in Italy, according to an Al Arabiya English tally Monday.
With at least 167,053 cases, including 9,176 deaths, Europe is the continent worst hit by the pandemic, ahead of Asia.
The official figures likely only reflect a fraction of the real number of infections, as many countries only test cases needing hospitalization.
The lowest number of infections is in Hungary which reaches up to 167, while the lowest death tolls are in the Czech Republic, Finland, and Croatia with one fatality each.
Around the world, the coronavirus has killed 14,748 and infected 341,560.
Last Update: 11:41 KSA 14:41 - GMT 11:41