France reports 186 new coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 860

French health authorities reported 186 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, taking the total to 860 or an increase of 28 percent, with the toll rising more sharply than the last three days as the country is about to enter its second week of lockdown.
During a press conference, Health Minister Olivier Veran added the number of cases had risen to 19,856, which is a rise of about 20 percent in 24 hours.
Coronavirus: Lockdowns continue, but from France to Florida, some rebel
Coronavirus: More than 1 bln people globally are working from home
Veran said 2,082 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up 19 percent compared to Sunday, another increase compared to the last three official tallies.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coroanvirus section.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 18:46 KSA 21:46 - GMT 18:46