Asian-Americans not responsible for virus, need protection, says Trump

US President Donald Trump, who has been accused of racism in labeling the coronavirus pandemic the “Chinese virus,” said on Monday that Asian-Americans were not responsible for spreading the disease and needed to be protected.
Earlier on Monday, the New York Times cited advocacy groups and researchers as saying there had been a surge of verbal and physical assaults on Asian-Americans reported in newspapers and to tip lines as the virus has taken hold in the United States.
Trump last week ratcheted up his rhetoric against China over the coronavirus, saying Beijing should have acted faster to warn the world after the disease outbreak there. He also dismissed criticism that his labeling it the “Chinese virus” was racist.
He brushed aside a reporter’s question on Wednesday as to whether it was potentially harmful to Asian-Americans to give the disease that name, as well for an unnamed White House official to have privately termed it the “kung flu.”
On Monday, Trump tweeted: “It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world.
“They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus.... is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!”
Trump repeated his remarks at a news conference with his coronavirus task force. Asked what prompted them, he replied:
“It seems that there could be a little bit of nasty language toward the Asian-Americans in our country and I don’t like that at all ... so I just wanted to make that point, because they’re blaming China, and they are making statements to great American citizens that happened to be of Asian heritage, and I’m not gonna let that happen.”
