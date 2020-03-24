Chinese man dies from hantavirus as coronavirus pandemic slows down in China

A Chinese man has died from hantavirus, another infectious disease, as the coronavirus pandemic slows down in China, according to local media reports.
The case was identified in a man from China’s Yunnan Province who died while on his way back to work on a bus on Monday, according to Global Times, China's national English language newspaper.
Hantaviruses are a family of viruses spread mainly by rodents and can cause varied disease syndromes in people worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Someone infected with the hantavirus can experience fatigue, fever and muscle aches.
Read more:
Coronavirus: London underground crowded despite ‘keep your distance’ warnings
Coronavirus: Stockpiling continues in the UK despite government calls
Behind the name: Why is pandemic called coronavirus, COVID-19?
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 15:07 KSA 18:07 - GMT 15:07