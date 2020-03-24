NEWS
WORLD

Coronavirus: China's Hubei province to remove travel bans

Medical staff cheer themselves up before going into an ICU ward for COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 16, 2020. (File photo)
Reuters, Beijing Tuesday 24 March 2020
Text size A A A

The Health Commission for China's Hubei province said on Tuesday it will remove all travel restrictions in and out of the province on March 25, with the exception of the city of Wuhan, the provincial capital and the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Travel restrictions for leaving Wuhan will be lifted on April 8, and people will be able to leave based on the use a health code, the commission said. The city has been under lockdown since January 23.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 07:21 KSA 10:21 - GMT 07:21

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top