Coronavirus: Switzerland records almost 9,000 cases, 90 deaths

Switzerland has nearly 9,000 confirmed coronavirus infections and 90 deaths, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday, adding it was premature to say the number of new cases was flattening out.



The number of new cases rose by fewer than 1,000 since Monday, the data indicated, slightly less steeply than increases in recent days.



“We will definitely need a few more days to be able to really speak of a consolidation of the numbers or the trend,” said Patrick Mathys, head of the health ministry's crisis management division.

“There is hope. I think that's also what we cling to with numbers like that. But seriously, it just takes a little bit of time to make conclusive statements.”

Last Update: 14:14 KSA 17:14 - GMT 14:14