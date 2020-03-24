India to go under total coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi

India’s 1.3 billion people will go under “total lockdown” from midnight Tuesday (1830 GMT) for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
