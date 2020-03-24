NEWS
Ghani-Abdullah feud: US cuts aid to Kabul by $1 bln, says Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left), meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 23, 2020. (AP)
Reuters, Washington Tuesday 24 March 2020
The United States is reducing aid to Afghanistan by $1 billion and is prepared to cut a similar amount in 2021 because of the ongoing feud between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

“We will also initiate a review of all of our programs and projects to identify additional reductions, and reconsider our pledges to future donor conferences for Afghanistan,” Pompeo said in a statement after a day-long mediation mission to Kabul.

