Trump: Americans want to return to work, will take coronavirus precautions

US President Donald Trump answers a question during the daily White House coronavirus response briefing. (Reuters)
Reuters, Washington Tuesday 24 March 2020
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday restated his concerns about the economic toll of the coronavirus impact and said Americans will take precautions to avoid infection when they return to work.

“Our people want to return to work,” he said on Twitter. “They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together.”

Last Update: 14:37 KSA 17:37 - GMT 14:37

