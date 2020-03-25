Harvard president and his wife test positive for coronavirus

Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow and his wife, Adele Fleet Bacow, have tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced through a statement.

“Adele and I learned that we tested positive for COVID-19. We started experiencing symptoms on Sunday—first coughs then fevers, chills, and muscle aches—and contacted our doctors on Monday. We were tested yesterday and just received the results a few minutes ago,” Bacow said in a statement on Tuesday.

News of Bacow’s positive diagnosis for the COVID-19 coronavirus comes two weeks after Harvard suspending all classes and ordered students to leave campus. The university’s annual commencement ceremonies have also been postponed due to the outbreak.

“We will be taking the time we need to rest and recuperate during a two-week isolation at home. I am blessed with a great team, and many of my colleagues will be taking on more responsibility over the next few weeks as Adele and I focus on just getting healthy,” Bacow added in his statement.

There have been 59,987 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Tuesday, with 808 people dying of the disease. At least 379 have recovered so far.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Iceland’s mass testing finds half of carriers show no symptoms

Coronavirus: Checklist to prepare for isolation and lockdown

Bill Gates predicted a coronavirus-like pandemic five years ago: ‘We’re not ready’

Last Update: 16:32 KSA 19:32 - GMT 16:32