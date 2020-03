German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for coronavirus for a second time and will undergo another test at the beginning of next week, a government spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.



Merkel has been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination from a doctor on Friday who was later found to have the virus.



"The chancellor continues to work from home quarantine," the spokesman added.

