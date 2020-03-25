Switzerland surpasses 10,000 coronavirus cases, extends border controls

Switzerland officially surpassed the 10,000 mark in the number of active coronavirus cases in the country as of Wednesday, with at least 149 deaths being recorded so far.

The new count on Wednesday now puts Switzerland behind China, Italy, the United States, Spain, Germany, Iran, and France in terms of recorded COVID-19 cases.

The Swiss government on Wednesday said it was expanding its border controls to include all countries in the Schengen open border zone to help protect people from coronavirus.

“Since midnight, the tightened entry requirements have also been applied to flights from all remaining Schengen states with the exception of the Principality of Liechtenstein,” the government said in a statement.

(With Reuters)

