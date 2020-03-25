UK Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The UK's Charles, Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed Clarence House on Wednesday.

Prince Charles is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, the current monarch. If the reports are confirmed, he would be one of the most high-profile cases of coronavirus across the world.

The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 "but otherwise remains in good health," Clarence House said in a statement.

The statement also said that the Duchess of Cornwall had been tested but does not have the virus.

Tested in Scotland

The couple were tested by the state-run National Health Service (NHS) in Aberdeenshire in northeast Scotland near where they had been staying, it said.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," it added.

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, and her husband Prince Philip, 98, retired to Windsor Castle, outside London, on March 19.

Read more: Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman orders lockdown in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina

With AFP, Reuters, The Associated Press.

Developing.

Last Update: 11:12 KSA 14:12 - GMT 11:12