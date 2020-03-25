US military hikes base security worldwide as coronavirus cases rise

The US military announced on Wednesday it was elevating its health-related security level at bases worldwide over the spread of the coronavirus, as it acknowledged the persistent growth in the rate of infections across the force.
The Pentagon said it was raising its health protection condition, or HPCON, to Charlie, its second highest level, which suggests sustained community transmission. The Pentagon announced 53 new cases of infected servicemembers on Wednesday, bringing the worldwide total to 227.
Last Update: 19:20 KSA 22:20 - GMT 19:20