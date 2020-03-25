Ukraine declares month-long ‘emergency situation’ over coronavirus

Ukraine on Wednesday declared a month-long “emergency situation” to slow the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of confirmed cases jumped to 113.

Ukraine has already closed schools, universities and public spaces to stem the spread of COVID-19, but the measures were due to expire at the beginning of April.

The emergency situation announced Wednesday effectively extends existing measures for 30 days until April 24, a government spokesperson told AFP.

“We are extending quarantine and imposing an emergency situation in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a government meeting.

The measures would also allow the government to “reinforce” institutions crucial to fight the epidemic, the government said.

Unlike an official state of emergency, the initiative announced by the prime minister does not have to be rubber-stamped by both the parliament and president.

Ukraine has confirmed 113 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, according to official statistics.

