Washington D.C.'s municipal government ordered all non-essential businesses in the US capital to close for a month starting on Wednesday night due to the coronavirus outbreak.



"This Mayor's Order requires temporary closure of the on-site operation of all non-essential businesses and prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people," Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said in a statement.

Last Update: 01:29 KSA 04:29 - GMT 01:29