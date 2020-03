The G20 leaders say the world's leading economies will do whatever it takes to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, adding that tackling the pandemic and its intertwined health, social, and economic impacts is the “absolute priority,” according to the summit's final statement.

The leaders will commit to sharing epidemiological and health data, strengthening health systems globally, and expanding the manufacturing capacity of medical supplies, said the statement issued after an emergency virtual summit on coronavirus.

