Trump says doesn't accept former FBI agent Levinson dead, but ‘not looking great’

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had not been told that former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared in Iran in 2007, is dead but said things did not look good.



"I don't accept that he's dead," Trump told a briefing of his coronavirus task force. "It's not looking great, but I won't accept that he's dead. They haven't told us that he's dead, but a lot of people are thinking that that's the case."



Levinson has been missing since visiting Iran's Kish Island in 2007. Iranian officials have repeatedly denied knowledge of his disappearance or of his whereabouts.

Read more:

US officials say former FBI agent Robert Levinson has died in Iran’s custody: Family

US issues $20 mln reward for American missing in Iran

US thinks missing American Levinson no longer in Iran

Last Update: 00:04 KSA 03:04 - GMT 00:04