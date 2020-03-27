NEWS
Coronavirus: Spain death toll rises to 4,858

The coronavirus death toll in Spain rose to 4,858 after 769 people died in the last 24 hours.

Last Update: 10:46 KSA 13:46 - GMT 10:46

