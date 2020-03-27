England’s chief medical officer self-isolates after experiencing coronavirus symptoms

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says he will be self-isolating at home for the next week after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

“After experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 last night, in line with the guidance, I will be self-isolating at home for the next seven days. I will be continuing to advise the Government on the medical response to Coronavirus, supported by my deputies,” Whitty said in a tweet.

Whitty’s decision to self-isolate comes on the same day that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Britain on Friday recorded more than 14,500 cases of the illness and the death toll shot up to 759 as of Thursday afternoon, up by nearly a third in 24 hours. This is the seventh highest official death toll in the world after Italy, Spain, China, Iran, the United States, and France.

