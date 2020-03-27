Indian police use violence to enforce coronavirus lockdown

Indian police officers resorted to violence this week to enforce a nation-wide lockdown imposed to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading further.
Videos circulating on social media platforms showed officers walking up to individuals riding motorbikes or walking on the streets of India and beating them with sticks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ordered a three-week lockdown across the country less than four hours before it was to be imposed.
India has reported 863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths.
Its position as the world’s second most populous country, with a population of 1.3 billion, could make India the next coronavirus hotspot, according to health experts.
Last Update: 16:16 KSA 19:16 - GMT 16:16