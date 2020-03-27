UK health minister Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter on Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.
Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020
I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.
Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij
SHOW MORE
Less than two hours earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he too had tested positive for the virus.
Last Update: 13:15 KSA 16:15 - GMT 13:15