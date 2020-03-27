NEWS
WORLD

UK health minister Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Matt Hancock, British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. (AP)
Leen Alfaisal, Al Arabiya English Friday 27 March 2020
Text size A A A

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter on Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.

“Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating,” he said.


Less than two hours earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he too had tested positive for the virus.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 13:15 KSA 16:15 - GMT 13:15

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top