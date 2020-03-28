Coronavirus death toll in UK surpasses 1,000

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Britain has risen to 1,019 up from 759 the day before, according to government figures released Saturday.

As of 5:00pm on March 27, 2020, 1,019 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died,” the health ministry said, while more than 17,000 people have been infected.

As of 9:00am on Saturday, a total of 120,776 people in Britain had been tested, of whom 17,089 were confirmed positive.

Johnson and his health minister, Matt Hancock, were confirmed on Friday to be among those infected, although both said they had only mild symptoms.

Their cabinet colleague, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, revealed on Saturday that he too had developed mild symptoms and was self-isolating, but had not been tested.

In a video message on Friday from Downing Street, where he lives and works, Johnson said he would continue to lead the government’s response to the outbreak.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Media reports suggest his pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, who normally lives with him in Downing Street, moved several days ago to the couple’s south London home to self-isolate there.

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty, another key player in the UK’s response, also said Friday that he was in self-isolation after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

