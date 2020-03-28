Italy’s coronavirus toll tops 10,000 with 889 new deaths

Italy’s death toll from the novel coronavirus shot past 10,000 on Saturday with 889 new deaths, the country's civil protection service said.
The toll in Italy, which has suffered more deaths than any other country, now stands at 10,023.
An additional 5,974 infections brought to 92,472 the number of people who have officially tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy since the crisis began last month.
Last Update: 17:32 KSA 20:32 - GMT 17:32