Kosovo government loses no-confidence vote over coronavirus, eyes early elections

Kosovo’s government fell Wednesday after only 50 days in power, losing a no-confidence vote initiated by the junior governing coalition partner partly due to disagreements with the prime minister over how to respond to the coronavirus crisis, a move that could take the country to early elections.

A 12-hour long debate on the no-confidence vote culminated in a vote of 82 in favor, 32 against and one abstention. The government will continue in a caretaker role.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement may take two weeks to try to form a new government or an early parliamentary election will be called.

Due to the coronavirus threat, parliament held a session closed to the public and media, but was broadcast live by public television. Lawmakers sat a seat apart, wearing masks and gloves, and the chamber was disinfected at least two times during the session.

Last Update: 23:29 KSA 02:29 - GMT 23:29