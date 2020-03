The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,228, according to figures released on Sunday, an increase of 209.



The previous increase saw the death toll rise by 260 people.

Last Update: 13:41 KSA 16:41 - GMT 13:41