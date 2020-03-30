Coronavirus: Spain police hit, arrest mother and ‘sick’ son for defying lockdown

Police in Spain have been filmed hitting and arresting a man and his mother for defying the country’s lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is shown to be arguing with two police officers before one of them hits him and pins him to the wall. His mother, dressed in a house robe, tries to free him from the police officers and tells them that he is “crazy” and “sick,” but the police officers pull her away. When she tries again, they hit her too before arresting her.

Neighbors are heard complaining and shouting words such as “this is abuse” in the video, which was shot from a balcony on the same street.

The video was recorded in Bilbao, Basque Country – an autonomous community in northern Spain.

The allegedly mentally challenged man and his mother’s sentences in the video have incorrect grammar, which could mean that they are migrants, Bilbao-based human rights activist Farah Alfaisal told Al Arabiya English.

“The video has since then been deleted. We currently have no further information about what happened to the woman and her son, nor about possible reasons for the video’s deletion,” Alfaisal added.

As of Monday, 7,340 people have died in Spain due to the new virus, with the number of infections reaching up to 85,195.

Like Italy, Spain recently tightened measures to contain the outbreak, ordering a halt to all “non-essential” activities on Saturday.

Currently, people in Spain are only authorized to leave home for work if remote work is not possible, to buy food, get medical care or briefly walk their dog.

Spain has the world’s second most deadly coronavirus outbreak after Italy.

