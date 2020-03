Mainland China reported 31 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including one locally transmitted infection, the country's National Health Commission said, dropping from 45 cases a day earlier.



The commission said in a statement on Monday that 4 new deaths were reported, putting the cumulative death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the mainland at 3,304 at the end on March 29. Total number of infections to date rose to 81,470.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Read more:

China reports no local virus transmissions as foreigners barred

Coronavirus epicenter China eases travel restrictions as lockdown lifts

Last Update: 00:53 KSA 03:53 - GMT 00:53