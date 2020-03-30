Trump, Putin agree on stabilizing global energy markets: White House

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Monday that it was important to stabilize the global energy markets, roiled by an economic downturn caused by nations choosing to temporarily shutter businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The two leaders agreed that they would work through the G20 nations to combat the coronavirus and reinvigorate the global economy, said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Earlier on Monday, the Kremlin said that President Putin and President Trump discussed oil markets and the spread of the coronavirus in a phone call.

Last Update: 19:06 KSA 22:06 - GMT 19:06