The coronavirus death toll in Pakistan rose to 25 on Tuesday and the number of confirmed cases reached 1,865, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Pakistan said that 148 cases of the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said on a statement on its website.

Out of the 1,865 cases, 12 people are in a critical condition, it added.

A total of 58 people have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan.

All international and domestic flights have been suspended in the country.

Read also: Willing to help impose restrictions to curb coronavirus: Pakistan army

Last Update: 07:53 KSA 10:53 - GMT 07:53