Top Russian doctor who shook Putin’s hand tests positive for coronavirus

Denis Protsenko, the chief doctor of Moscow’s top hospital for coronavirus patients, confirmed he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, a statement that comes a week after he shook hands with President Vladimir Putin.

Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital a week ago and met with its chief Protsenko. The doctor said he is feeling okay and self-isolated in his office.

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin on whether Putin had undergone a coronavirus test following Protsenko’s announcement.

The president wore a business suit and shook hands with Protsenko before the meeting, drawing a buzz on social networks over his neglect of safety precautions.

Later that day, Putin put on a yellow protective suit and mask to visit the rooms with patients.

On Tuesday, Russia had 500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the biggest spike since the start of the outbreak. The country has 2,337 cases so far.

Last Update: 16:51 KSA 19:51 - GMT 16:51