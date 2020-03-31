US President Trump says over 1 million Americans have been tested for coronavirus

President Donald Trump said on Monday that more than 1 million Americans had been tested for coronavirus and urged people to continue to follow social distancing measures through April to prevent the virus from spreading.

"Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family, and business can make the difference in stopping the virus. This is our shared patriotic duty. Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days and this is a very vital 30 days," Trump told reporters at the White House.



He referred to the testing number as a milestone.

Last Update: 21:46 KSA 00:46 - GMT 21:46