Video: Brooklyn hospital in New York City uses truck for body removal

Body bags were seen being loaded into a truck outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York. The hospital has been conducting tests and treating patients for the coronavirus this month.

In his daily briefing Monday, New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, said 66,497 people had tested positive in New York, up about 7,000 from Sunday, and that 1,218 New Yorkers had died from the virus, up from the previous day’s total of 965 deaths.

The mounting death toll from the virus outbreak in the United States had it poised Tuesday to overtake China’s grim toll of 3,300 deaths, with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying up to 1 million more healthcare workers were needed. “Please come help us,” he urged.

Hard-hit Italy and Spain have already overtaken China and now account for more than half of the nearly 38,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

But the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that while attention has shifted to epicenters in Western Europe and North America, the coronavirus pandemic was far from over in Asia.

