Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the government was expanding a ban on the entry of non-Japanese people to cover 73 countries as policymakers try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of countries was increased by 49, including the United States, China and South Korea, he said.

Abe also said that everyone entering the country, including Japanese nationals, will be asked to go into a voluntary two-week quarantine. Both measures will be effective from Friday.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The premier said he has asked airlines to curb the number of international flights.

Read more:

Beijing to quarantine travelers from S.Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy

Japan cancels cherry blossom festivals amid coronavirus fears

Last Update: 17:31 KSA 20:31 - GMT 17:31