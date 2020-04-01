Coronavirus: WHO concerned about ‘rapid escalation’ of pandemic

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it was concerned about the recent “rapid escalation” and global spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.

“The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week... in the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.

The World Health Organization, along with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, called for debt relief to help developing countries address the social and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many countries, developing countries, cannot really support their societies especially during lockdowns, especially those community members who work for their daily bread. That is why we call on the international community to have debt relief to support those countries,” Tedros told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

“We are proposing an expedited process to support countries so their economies are not getting into crisis, (and) their communities are not getting into crisis,” Tedros said.

