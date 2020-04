A six-week-old infant is believed to be the youngest patient to die from the coronavirus, Connecticut’s governor said Wednesday.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that the newborn was “brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.”

“Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive,” Lamont said.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believed this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relation to COVID-19,” he added.

It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived. (1/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2020

Last Update: 19:55 KSA 22:55 - GMT 19:55