Trump warns US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’ amid coronavirus pandemic

President Trump speaks while flanked by Dr. Anthony Fauci (L), and VP Pence during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on March 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
AFP Wednesday 01 April 2020
President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of a “very painful” two weeks ahead as the United States wrestles with a surge in coronavirus cases.

“This is going to be a very painful, a very, very painful two weeks,” he told a press conference at the White House.

Trump described the pandemic as “a plague.”

“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead,” he said.

Last Update: 22:19 KSA 01:19 - GMT 22:19

