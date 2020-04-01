Trump warns US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’ amid coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of a “very painful” two weeks ahead as the United States wrestles with a surge in coronavirus cases.
“This is going to be a very painful, a very, very painful two weeks,” he told a press conference at the White House.
Trump described the pandemic as “a plague.”
“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead,” he said.
