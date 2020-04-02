New York has ventilators to last six days, says Governor Cuomo

New York has enough ventilators in stock to last another six days at the current rate they are being used in hospitals to treat coronavirus patients, the governor said on Thursday.



Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing that statewide coronavirus cases had increased to 92,381, up from 83,712 a day earlier, with deaths rising to 2,373 from 1,941.

More than 92,000 state residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The true number of people sickened by the virus is likely much higher because officials have been rationing tests and encouraging all but the most seriously ill people not to seek treatment and instead ride it out at home.

Deaths and hospitalizations in New York continue to increase at an alarming pace as the outbreak moves closer to its projected peak this month. There were 432 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.



There were 13,383 people hospitalized statewide, with 3,396 in intensive care.

Most people who get the virus experience mild or moderate symptoms, including fever and cough. Others, though, develop pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

