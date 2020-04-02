Over half of Britons say government was ‘too slow on coronavirus’

More than a half of Britons think Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was too slow to order a lockdown to counter the spread of coronavirus, according an opinion poll published on Thursday.
The Ipsos MORI poll, carried out online between March 27 and 30, showed 56 percent of respondents believed the government's enforcement of social distancing measures was too late, compared with just 4 percent who felt it was too soon.
Johnson ordered bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses to close on March 20, after other European governments took similar measures, plunging their economies into a likely deep recession.
Figures published on Thursday showed the number of people with coronavirus who have died in Britain rose by 24 percent to a total2,921, fewer than in Italy, Spain and France but more than in Germany.
However, such rallies are often fragile - support for former prime minister Gordon Brown at the start of the global financial crisis evaporated within a year, YouGov noted.
“We are potentially already starting to see that happen, with tougher questions being asked about why the government is not doing more to increase coronavirus testing capacity,” it added.
“Our latest polling shows that two-thirds (67 percent) think the government has handled this badly, compared to just a quarter (25 percent) who think they have handled it well.”