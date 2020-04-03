280 Saudi doctors stay in France to join frontline battle against coronavirus

More than 280 Saudi doctors who were participating in the French-Saudi specialization program decided to stay in France to help their colleagues combat the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Saudi doctors were part of the scholarship programs sponsored by the government which offers them training and internships in several French hospitals.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The Saudi cultural attaché to France and Switzerland, Abdullah Al-Thunayyan, said: “The work of Saudi doctors in French hospitals, and on the front lines against the dangerous battle of the epidemic, highlights the value of volunteering among the Saudis.”

“They are fully prepared for dedicated and effective work to face crises such as the crisis of a virus spreading or an epidemic and addressing it anywhere for humanity,” he added.

France has the fourth highest number of deaths in the world, with 5,387 deaths and 59,929 cases of infection in the country as of Thursday. This translates to a nine percent death rate.

Read more:

France’s coronavirus death toll surges to nearly 5,400 as nursing homes included

Coronavirus: France to ramp up face masks, respirators production

Coronavirus shutdown: Thousands of French students fail to attend online classes

Last Update: 22:34 KSA 01:34 - GMT 22:34