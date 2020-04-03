NEWS
Coronavirus: China advises foreign diplomats against coming to Beijing

People wear protective masks in a subway tunnel during evening rush hour in Beijing as the country is hit by the outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, China, March 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing Friday 03 April 2020
China's foreign ministry is advising foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing, after the country temporarily banned most foreigners from entering to prevent a resurgence of a coronavirus epidemic, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that the ministry was aware of confirmed coronavirus cases among foreign diplomats in China.

