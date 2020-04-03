NEWS
WORLD

Coronavirus: UK PM Johnson still isolating, showing symptoms

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap For Our Carers campaign in support of the NHS. (Reuters)
Reuters, London Friday 03 April 2020
Text size A A A

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was remaining in isolation on Friday as he still had mild symptoms of the coronavirus including a high temperature seven days after he tested positive for the virus.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature so in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes,” Johnson said in a video message.

Johnson announced a week ago that he had tested positive and would be isolating in Downing Street.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 12:08 KSA 15:08 - GMT 12:08

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top