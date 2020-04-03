Coronavirus: UK PM Johnson still isolating, showing symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was remaining in isolation on Friday as he still had mild symptoms of the coronavirus including a high temperature seven days after he tested positive for the virus.

“Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature so in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes,” Johnson said in a video message.



Johnson announced a week ago that he had tested positive and would be isolating in Downing Street.

