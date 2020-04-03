Global coronavirus cases cross the 1 million-mark, death toll more than 50,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally topped one million on Thursday as the pandemic sweeps through the United States and the death tolls keep increasing in Italy, Spain and France, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.

The coronavirus has infected 1,002,159 people, with the largest number of confirmed cases in the US at 236,399, followed by Italy at 115,242, Spain at 110,238, Germany 84,600 and China at 82,432.

The virus killed 51,485 globally with the largest number of deaths in Italy at 13,915, followed by Spain at 10,096, the US at 5,648, France at 4,503 and China at 3,320.

This translates to a global death rate of 5.14 percent. Meanwhile the death rate in Italy is at 12.1 percent, Spain at 9.2 percent, France at 7.5 percent, Iran at 6.3 percent, China at 4.02 percent, the US at 2.4 percent.

The total number of recovered cases rose to 208,949 people, with China reporting the highest number of recoveries at 76,565, followed by Spain at 26,743, Germany at 21,400, Italy at 18,278, and Iran at 16,711.

The first 100,000 cases were reported in around 55 days and the first 500,000 in 76 days. Cases doubled to 1 million within the past eight days.

Coronavirus in the GCC

Saudi Arabia has the highest number of confirmed cases at 1,885 and 21 deaths, followed by the UAE at 1,024 cases and eight deaths, Qatar at 949 cases and three deaths, Bahrain at 643 cases and four deaths, Kuwait at 342 cases and zero deaths, and Oman at 231 cases and one death.

Coronavirus in Arab countries

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar were respectively the top three countries in terms of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Arab world.

However, when it came to fatalities, Iraq came in first with 54 deaths (772 cases), followed by Egypt with 52 deaths (850 cases), Morocco with 44 deaths (691 cases), Saudi Arabia with 21 deaths (1,024), and Lebanon at 16 deaths (494 cases).

Last Update: 21:28 KSA 00:28 - GMT 21:28