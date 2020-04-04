France reports 441 new coronavirus deaths, total at 7,560

France on Saturday reported 441 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, lower than the record number of 588 the previous day.

This brought the total to 7,560 deaths since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. Of these, 5,532 died in hospital.

In a show of solidarity, More than 280 Saudi doctors who were participating in the French-Saudi specialization program decided to stay in France to help their colleagues combat the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

According to an AFP’s tally, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 60,000 people worldwide, nearly three quarters of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December.

