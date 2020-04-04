NEWS
France reports 441 new coronavirus deaths, total at 7,560

Medical staff push a patient on a gurney to a waiting medical helicopter at a hospital in eastern France, on March 17, 2020, amid the outbreak of the new Coronavirus. (AFP)
AFP Saturday 04 April 2020
France on Saturday reported 441 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, lower than the record number of 588 the previous day.

This brought the total to 7,560 deaths since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. Of these, 5,532 died in hospital.

In a show of solidarity, More than 280 Saudi doctors who were participating in the French-Saudi specialization program decided to stay in France to help their colleagues combat the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

According to an AFP’s tally, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 60,000 people worldwide, nearly three quarters of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Last Update: 18:34 KSA 21:34 - GMT 18:34

