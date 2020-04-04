NEWS
Spain’s coronavirus death toll climbs to 11,744 with 124,736 confirmed cases

An elderly woman wears a protective face mask as she walks with shopping bags during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain April 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters Saturday 04 April 2020
Spain's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 11,744 on Saturday from 10,935 the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, though it was the second straight second day in which the daily number of new deaths had fallen.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

A total of 809 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours, down from 932 in the previous period, the figures showed.

The total number of registered infections rose to 124,736 on Saturday from 117,710 on Friday, the ministry said.

