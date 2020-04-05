Confirmed cases of coronavirus in US top 300,000: Johns Hopkins

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 300,000 and there have been more than 8,100 deaths, Johns Hopkins University reported on Saturday.

The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there are at least 300,915 confirmed virus cases in the US and there have been 8,162 deaths.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said the US government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the coronavirus, adding that he himself would not use one.

Read more:

Trump choice for coronavirus fund watchdog not independent enough, say Democrats

US paying Russia for entire planeload of 60 tons of coronavirus equipment: Official

Trump said on Thursday that he underwent a second coronavirus test, using a rapid diagnostic that produced a result in less than 15 minutes, and it determined that he has not been infected.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Last Update: 20:21 KSA 23:21 - GMT 20:21